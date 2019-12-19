AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) vs. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV): Comparing the Insurance Brokers Industry’s Most Active Stocks

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) shares are up more than 47.75% this year and recently decreased -0.73% or -$0.18 to settle at $24.57. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV), on the other hand, is up 29.85% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $63.95 and has returned -7.91% during the past week.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) are the two most active stocks in the Insurance Brokers industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect EQH to grow earnings at a 11.49% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 6.84% for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV). EQH’s ROI is 10.90% while LYV has a ROI of 5.90%. The interpretation is that EQH’s business generates a higher return on investment than LYV’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. EQH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.25. Comparatively, LYV’s free cash flow per share was -1.60. On a percent-of-sales basis, EQH’s free cash flow was -0.96% while LYV converted -3.17% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EQH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

EQH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.76 versus a D/E of 2.14 for LYV. LYV is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

EQH trades at a forward P/E of 5.10, a P/B of 0.81, and a P/S of 0.91, compared to a forward P/E of 171.45, a P/B of 10.47, and a P/S of 1.31 for LYV. EQH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. EQH is currently priced at a -6.61% to its one-year price target of 26.31. Comparatively, LYV is -17.83% relative to its price target of 77.83. This suggests that LYV is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. EQH has a short ratio of 3.59 compared to a short interest of 7.74 for LYV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EQH.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) beats Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EQH is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EQH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, EQH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.