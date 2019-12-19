Are These Stocks A Sure Bet? – Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD), The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK)

The shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. have increased by more than 827.61% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -7.50% or -$5.34 and now trades at $65.86. The shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK), has jumped by 70.48% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $13.57 and have been able to report a change of 11.28% over the past one week.

The stock of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and The Bancorp, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that KOD will grow it’s earning at a 12.40% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to TBBK which will have a positive growth at a 12.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of KOD implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that TBBK ventures generate a higher ROI than that of KOD.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of KOD is 0.00 compared to 0.11 for TBBK. TBBK can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than KOD.

KOD currently trades at a P/B of 41.16, while TBBK trades at a forward P/E of 11.21, a P/B of 1.59, and a P/S of 4.50. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, TBBK is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of KOD is currently at a 39.62% to its one-year price target of 47.17. Looking at its rival pricing, TBBK is at a 8.56% relative to its price target of 12.50.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), KOD is given a 2.00 while 1.50 placed for TBBK. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for KOD stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for KOD is 3.80 while that of TBBK is just 1.29. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for TBBK stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Kodiak Sciences Inc. defeats that of The Bancorp, Inc. when the two are compared, with KOD taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. KOD happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, KOD is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for KOD is better on when it is viewed on short interest.