Analyzing Fundamentals and Technical: Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT), Appian Corporation (APPN)

The shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. have increased by more than 78.18% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -2.03% or -$0.51 and now trades at $24.66. The shares of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN), has jumped by 50.24% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $40.13 and have been able to report a change of -2.88% over the past one week.

The stock of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. and Appian Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. EPRT has an EBITDA margin of 129.77%, this implies that the underlying business of EPRT is more profitable. The ROI of EPRT is 1.80% while that of APPN is -65.10%. These figures suggest that EPRT ventures generate a higher ROI than that of APPN.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, EPRT’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0.01, while that of APPN is negative -0.01.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of EPRT is 0.00 compared to 0.03 for APPN. APPN can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than EPRT.

EPRT currently trades at a forward P/E of 34.25, a P/B of 1.64, and a P/S of 15.30 while APPN trades at a P/B of 17.22, and a P/S of 10.21. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, EPRT is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of EPRT is currently at a -4.64% to its one-year price target of 25.86. Looking at its rival pricing, APPN is at a -4.06% relative to its price target of 41.83.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), EPRT is given a 2.20 while 2.90 placed for APPN. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for APPN stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for EPRT is 2.98 while that of APPN is just 11.71. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for EPRT stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Appian Corporation defeats that of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. when the two are compared, with APPN taking 3 out of the total factors that were been considered. APPN happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, APPN is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for APPN is better on when it is viewed on short interest.