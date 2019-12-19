Analyzing Fundamentals and Technical: Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), CubeSmart (CUBE)

The shares of Barrick Gold Corporation have increased by more than 32.42% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 3.11% or $0.54 and now trades at $17.93. The shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), has jumped by 8.12% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $31.02 and have been able to report a change of 1.57% over the past one week.

The stock of Barrick Gold Corporation and CubeSmart were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that GOLD will grow it’s earning at a 26.29% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to CUBE which will have a positive growth at a 6.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of GOLD implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of GOLD is -6.90% while that of CUBE is 6.40%. These figures suggest that CUBE ventures generate a higher ROI than that of GOLD.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, GOLD’s free cash flow per share is a positive 9.34.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of GOLD is 0.28 compared to 1.01 for CUBE. CUBE can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than GOLD.

GOLD currently trades at a forward P/E of 24.66, a P/B of 1.56, and a P/S of 3.64 while CUBE trades at a forward P/E of 39.27, a P/B of 3.30, and a P/S of 9.46. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, GOLD is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of GOLD is currently at a -12.06% to its one-year price target of 20.39. Looking at its rival pricing, CUBE is at a -6.99% relative to its price target of 33.35.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), GOLD is given a 2.40 while 2.90 placed for CUBE. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for CUBE stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for GOLD is 2.48 while that of CUBE is just 4.40. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for GOLD stock.

Conclusion

The stock of CubeSmart defeats that of Barrick Gold Corporation when the two are compared, with CUBE taking 2 out of the total factors that were been considered. CUBE happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, CUBE is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for CUBE is better on when it is viewed on short interest.