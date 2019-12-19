Analytical Comparison: Lennox International Inc. (LII) vs. At The Buckle, Inc. (BKE)

The shares of Lennox International Inc. have increased by more than 12.11% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -5.11% or -$13.21 and now trades at $245.37. The shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE), has jumped by 47.27% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $27.09 and have been able to report a change of 2.61% over the past one week.

The stock of Lennox International Inc. and The Buckle, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that LII will grow it’s earning at a 11.99% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to BKE which will have a positive growth at a -6.09% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of LII implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. LII has an EBITDA margin of 15.62%, this implies that the underlying business of BKE is more profitable. The ROI of LII is 45.60% while that of BKE is 22.80%. These figures suggest that LII ventures generate a higher ROI than that of BKE.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, LII’s free cash flow per share is a positive 4.62.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for LII is 1.20 and that of BKE is 2.30. This implies that it is easier for LII to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than BKE.

LII currently trades at a forward P/E of 20.86, and a P/S of 2.55 while BKE trades at a forward P/E of 13.15, a P/B of 3.15, and a P/S of 1.52. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, BKE is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of LII is currently at a 1.13% to its one-year price target of 242.64. Looking at its rival pricing, BKE is at a 29% relative to its price target of 21.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), LII is given a 3.20 while 3.30 placed for BKE. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for BKE stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for LII is 6.15 while that of BKE is just 18.33. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for LII stock.

Conclusion

The stock of The Buckle, Inc. defeats that of Lennox International Inc. when the two are compared, with BKE taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. BKE happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, BKE is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for BKE is better on when it is viewed on short interest.