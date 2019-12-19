AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) and OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) Go Head-to-head

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) shares are up more than 12.30% this year and recently increased 0.48% or $0.4 to settle at $83.55. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR), on the other hand, is down -27.23% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $8.50 and has returned 8.28% during the past week.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) and OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs Wholesale industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ABC to grow earnings at a 7.27% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, OSUR is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, OSUR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 24.04% for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR). ABC’s ROI is 13.00% while OSUR has a ROI of -0.20%. The interpretation is that ABC’s business generates a higher return on investment than OSUR’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ABC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.43. Comparatively, OSUR’s free cash flow per share was +0.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, ABC’s free cash flow was 0.28% while OSUR converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ABC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ABC has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 7.70 for OSUR. This means that OSUR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ABC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.56 versus a D/E of 0.00 for OSUR. ABC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ABC trades at a forward P/E of 10.32, a P/B of 6.16, and a P/S of 0.10, compared to a forward P/E of 37.44, a P/B of 1.74, and a P/S of 3.34 for OSUR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ABC is currently priced at a -10.82% to its one-year price target of 93.69. Comparatively, OSUR is 6.25% relative to its price target of 8.00. This suggests that ABC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. ABC has a beta of 0.97 and OSUR’s beta is 1.21. ABC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ABC has a short ratio of 6.35 compared to a short interest of 5.54 for OSUR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OSUR.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) beats OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ABC generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, ABC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, ABC is more undervalued relative to its price target.