AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) vs. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL): Which is the Better Investment?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares are down more than -35.18% this year and recently decreased -1.97% or -$0.16 to settle at $7.96. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL), on the other hand, is down -46.35% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $14.79 and has returned 12.05% during the past week.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) and Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) are the two most active stocks in the Movie Production, Theaters industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect AMC to grow earnings at a 28.13% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GGAL is expected to grow at a 46.94% annual rate. All else equal, GGAL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) has an EBITDA margin of 4.31%. This suggests that AMC underlying business is more profitable AMC’s ROI is 3.70% while GGAL has a ROI of 12.50%. The interpretation is that GGAL’s business generates a higher return on investment than AMC’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. AMC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.79. Comparatively, GGAL’s free cash flow per share was -0.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMC’s free cash flow was -1.5% while GGAL converted -1.54% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AMC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.08 versus a D/E of 0.50 for GGAL. AMC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AMC trades at a P/B of 0.70, and a P/S of 0.15, compared to a forward P/E of 3.98, a P/B of 1.49, and a P/S of 1.22 for GGAL. AMC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AMC is currently priced at a -43.82% to its one-year price target of 14.17. Comparatively, GGAL is -21.75% relative to its price target of 18.90. This suggests that AMC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. AMC has a beta of 0.78 and GGAL’s beta is 1.30. AMC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. AMC has a short ratio of 10.07 compared to a short interest of 2.02 for GGAL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GGAL.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) beats Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AMC is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, AMC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, AMC is more undervalued relative to its price target.