Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) vs. NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG): Which is the Better Investment?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are up more than 18.78% this year and recently decreased -0.37% or -$6.63 to settle at $1784.03. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG), on the other hand, is up 0.40% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $39.76 and has returned 2.16% during the past week.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) are the two most active stocks in the Catalog & Mail Order Houses industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect AMZN to grow earnings at a 28.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NRG is expected to grow at a 31.70% annual rate. All else equal, NRG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.91% for NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG). AMZN’s ROI is 11.90% while NRG has a ROI of 17.30%. The interpretation is that NRG’s business generates a higher return on investment than AMZN’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AMZN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +6.34. Comparatively, NRG’s free cash flow per share was +1.52. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMZN’s free cash flow was 1.35% while NRG converted 4.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NRG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. AMZN has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.20 for NRG. This means that NRG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

AMZN trades at a forward P/E of 65.88, a P/B of 15.63, and a P/S of 3.33, compared to a forward P/E of 9.30, and a P/S of 1.07 for NRG. AMZN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. AMZN is currently priced at a -17.69% to its one-year price target of 2167.56. Comparatively, NRG is -17.54% relative to its price target of 48.22. This suggests that AMZN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. AMZN has a beta of 1.52 and NRG’s beta is 0.75. NRG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. AMZN has a short ratio of 1.19 compared to a short interest of 1.83 for NRG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMZN.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) beats Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NRG has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NRG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,