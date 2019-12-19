Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) vs. Valvoline Inc. (VVV): Which is the Better Investment?

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) shares are up more than 38.31% this year and recently decreased -1.29% or -$0.41 to settle at $31.34. Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV), on the other hand, is up 10.54% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $21.39 and has returned -3.82% during the past week.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) and Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) are the two most active stocks in the Mortgage Investment industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ALLY to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VVV is expected to grow at a 6.50% annual rate. All else equal, ALLY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 15.82% for Valvoline Inc. (VVV). ALLY’s ROI is 6.80% while VVV has a ROI of 31.10%. The interpretation is that VVV’s business generates a higher return on investment than ALLY’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ALLY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.06. Comparatively, VVV’s free cash flow per share was +0.30. On a percent-of-sales basis, ALLY’s free cash flow was 0.22% while VVV converted 2.36% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VVV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ALLY trades at a forward P/E of 7.45, a P/B of 0.85, and a P/S of 1.23, compared to a forward P/E of 13.72, and a P/S of 1.74 for VVV. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ALLY is currently priced at a -17.74% to its one-year price target of 38.10. Comparatively, VVV is -10.13% relative to its price target of 23.80. This suggests that ALLY is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ALLY has a short ratio of 3.20 compared to a short interest of 3.51 for VVV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ALLY.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) beats Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VVV is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.