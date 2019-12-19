Allergan plc (AGN) vs. HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC): Comparing the Drugs – Generic Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) shares are up more than 42.41% this year and recently decreased -0.15% or -$0.29 to settle at $190.34. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC), on the other hand, is down -0.65% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $50.79 and has returned 1.38% during the past week.

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) and HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs – Generic industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AGN to grow earnings at a 3.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HFC is expected to grow at a -5.61% annual rate. All else equal, AGN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 10.85% for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC). AGN’s ROI is -4.80% while HFC has a ROI of 15.20%. The interpretation is that HFC’s business generates a higher return on investment than AGN’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. AGN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +7.87. Comparatively, HFC’s free cash flow per share was +1.90. On a percent-of-sales basis, AGN’s free cash flow was 16.37% while HFC converted 1.73% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AGN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. AGN has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 2.10 for HFC. This means that HFC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AGN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.39 versus a D/E of 0.40 for HFC. HFC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AGN trades at a forward P/E of 11.22, a P/B of 1.07, and a P/S of 3.95, compared to a forward P/E of 9.86, a P/B of 1.38, and a P/S of 0.47 for HFC. AGN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AGN is currently priced at a 1.44% to its one-year price target of 187.64. Comparatively, HFC is -14.02% relative to its price target of 59.07. This suggests that HFC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. AGN has a beta of 1.64 and HFC’s beta is 1.44. HFC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AGN has a short ratio of 6.28 compared to a short interest of 5.73 for HFC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HFC.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) beats Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HFC is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, HFC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, HFC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, HFC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.