Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) vs. Newell Brands Inc. (NWL): Breaking Down the Drugs – Generic Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) shares are down more than -35.40% this year and recently decreased -27.72% or -$0.84 to settle at $2.19. Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL), on the other hand, is down -0.11% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $18.57 and has returned -2.47% during the past week.

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) and Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs – Generic industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, NWL is expected to grow at a -11.30% annual rate. All else equal, AKRX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) has an EBITDA margin of 8.41%. This suggests that AKRX underlying business is more profitable AKRX’s ROI is -28.10% while NWL has a ROI of -54.00%. The interpretation is that AKRX’s business generates a higher return on investment than NWL’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. AKRX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.22. Comparatively, NWL’s free cash flow per share was +0.59. On a percent-of-sales basis, AKRX’s free cash flow was 0% while NWL converted 2.89% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NWL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. AKRX has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 1.50 for NWL. This means that NWL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AKRX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.68 versus a D/E of 1.53 for NWL. AKRX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AKRX trades at a forward P/E of 7.93, a P/B of 0.88, and a P/S of 0.43, compared to a forward P/E of 11.84, a P/B of 1.90, and a P/S of 0.88 for NWL. AKRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AKRX is currently priced at a -67.79% to its one-year price target of 6.80. Comparatively, NWL is -9.64% relative to its price target of 20.55. This suggests that AKRX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. AKRX has a beta of 1.86 and NWL’s beta is 1.05. NWL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AKRX has a short ratio of 6.40 compared to a short interest of 6.24 for NWL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NWL.

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) beats Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AKRX is growing fastly, is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, AKRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, AKRX is more undervalued relative to its price target.