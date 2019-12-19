Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) and American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) Go Head-to-head

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares are up more than 17.54% this year and recently decreased -0.31% or -$0.02 to settle at $6.50. American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC), on the other hand, is down -28.46% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $9.20 and has returned 1.32% during the past week.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, AOBC is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, AOBC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 14.32% for American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC). AKBA’s ROI is -23.00% while AOBC has a ROI of 4.30%. The interpretation is that AOBC’s business generates a higher return on investment than AKBA’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AKBA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.06. Comparatively, AOBC’s free cash flow per share was -0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, AKBA’s free cash flow was 0% while AOBC converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AKBA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. AKBA has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 2.10 for AOBC. This means that AOBC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AKBA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.55 for AOBC. AOBC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AKBA trades at a P/B of 1.65, and a P/S of 2.36, compared to a forward P/E of 9.41, a P/B of 1.13, and a P/S of 0.82 for AOBC. AKBA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AKBA is currently priced at a -55.45% to its one-year price target of 14.59. Comparatively, AOBC is -27.39% relative to its price target of 12.67. This suggests that AKBA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. AKBA has a beta of 1.76 and AOBC’s beta is 0.34. AOBC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AKBA has a short ratio of 8.71 compared to a short interest of 2.53 for AOBC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AOBC.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) beats Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AOBC has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, AOBC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, AOBC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.