Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) and salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Go Head-to-head

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares are down more than -79.37% this year and recently decreased -8.18% or -$0.05 to settle at $0.59. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM), on the other hand, is up 17.89% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $161.48 and has returned 3.25% during the past week.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, CRM is expected to grow at a 18.55% annual rate. All else equal, CRM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 12.07% for salesforce.com, inc. (CRM). ADXS’s ROI is -292.20% while CRM has a ROI of 3.70%. The interpretation is that CRM’s business generates a higher return on investment than ADXS’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ADXS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.74. Comparatively, CRM’s free cash flow per share was +0.37. On a percent-of-sales basis, ADXS’s free cash flow was -0.21% while CRM converted 2.47% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CRM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. ADXS has a current ratio of 8.00 compared to 1.10 for CRM. This means that ADXS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ADXS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.10 for CRM. CRM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ADXS trades at a P/B of 0.12, and a P/S of 0.67, compared to a forward P/E of 52.04, a P/B of 4.27, and a P/S of 8.89 for CRM. ADXS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ADXS is currently priced at a -88.2% to its one-year price target of 5.00. Comparatively, CRM is -15.31% relative to its price target of 190.68. This suggests that ADXS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. ADXS has a beta of 3.71 and CRM’s beta is 1.23. CRM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ADXS has a short ratio of 0.28 compared to a short interest of 3.08 for CRM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ADXS.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) beats Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CRM higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, ADXS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,