Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) vs. At LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA): Analyzing the Industry’s Most Active Stocks

The shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. have increased by more than 129.14% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -1.10% or -$0.47 and now trades at $42.30. The shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA), has jumped by 50.98% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $92.22 and have been able to report a change of 0.09% over the past one week.

The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that AMD will grow it’s earning at a 36.50% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to LPLA which will have a positive growth at a 15.10% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of AMD implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. AMD has an EBITDA margin of 10.07%, this implies that the underlying business of LPLA is more profitable. The ROI of AMD is 18.30% while that of LPLA is 15.40%. These figures suggest that AMD ventures generate a higher ROI than that of LPLA.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, AMD’s free cash flow per share is a positive 2.75, while that of LPLA is positive 9.52.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of AMD is 0.40 compared to 2.56 for LPLA. LPLA can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than AMD.

AMD currently trades at a forward P/E of 38.28, a P/B of 21.36, and a P/S of 8.09 while LPLA trades at a forward P/E of 12.60, a P/B of 7.40, and a P/S of 1.36. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, LPLA is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of AMD is currently at a 17.63% to its one-year price target of 35.96. Looking at its rival pricing, LPLA is at a -3.26% relative to its price target of 95.33.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), AMD is given a 2.50 while 2.30 placed for LPLA. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for AMD stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for AMD is 2.01 while that of LPLA is just 2.19. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for AMD stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. defeats that of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. when the two are compared, with AMD taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. AMD happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, AMD is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for AMD is better on when it is viewed on short interest.