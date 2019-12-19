Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) vs. Fox Corporation (FOXA): Breaking Down the Multimedia & Graphics Software Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares are up more than 26.73% this year and recently increased 1.30% or $0.76 to settle at $59.02. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA), on the other hand, is down -2.82% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $36.93 and has returned 2.13% during the past week.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) are the two most active stocks in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ATVI to grow earnings at a 4.91% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FOXA is expected to grow at a 5.53% annual rate. All else equal, FOXA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 61.15% for Fox Corporation (FOXA). ATVI’s ROI is 11.40% while FOXA has a ROI of 9.50%. The interpretation is that ATVI’s business generates a higher return on investment than FOXA’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ATVI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.36. Comparatively, FOXA’s free cash flow per share was +0.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, ATVI’s free cash flow was 3.69% while FOXA converted 1.42% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ATVI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. ATVI has a current ratio of 3.40 compared to 3.70 for FOXA. This means that FOXA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ATVI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.22 versus a D/E of 0.65 for FOXA. FOXA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ATVI trades at a forward P/E of 23.62, a P/B of 3.70, and a P/S of 6.58, compared to a forward P/E of 13.34, a P/B of 2.23, and a P/S of 1.97 for FOXA. ATVI is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ATVI is currently priced at a -2.49% to its one-year price target of 60.53. Comparatively, FOXA is -2.76% relative to its price target of 37.98. This suggests that FOXA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ATVI has a short ratio of 3.75 compared to a short interest of 6.76 for FOXA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ATVI.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) beats Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FOXA generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, FOXA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, FOXA is more undervalued relative to its price target.