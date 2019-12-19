Abbott Laboratories (ABT) vs. FirstEnergy Corp. (FE): Comparing the Medical Appliances & Equipment Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares are up more than 20.19% this year and recently decreased -0.15% or -$0.13 to settle at $86.93. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), on the other hand, is up 29.21% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $48.52 and has returned 1.04% during the past week.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ABT to grow earnings at a 11.23% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FE is expected to grow at a -6.60% annual rate. All else equal, ABT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 17.23% for FirstEnergy Corp. (FE). ABT’s ROI is 6.10% while FE has a ROI of 7.20%. The interpretation is that FE’s business generates a higher return on investment than ABT’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. ABT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.55. Comparatively, FE’s free cash flow per share was +0.41. On a percent-of-sales basis, ABT’s free cash flow was 3.18% while FE converted 1.97% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ABT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ABT has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 0.60 for FE. This means that ABT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ABT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.60 versus a D/E of 2.86 for FE. FE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ABT trades at a forward P/E of 24.14, a P/B of 4.84, and a P/S of 4.88, compared to a forward P/E of 19.49, a P/B of 3.59, and a P/S of 2.36 for FE. ABT is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ABT is currently priced at a -7.55% to its one-year price target of 94.03. Comparatively, FE is -4.99% relative to its price target of 51.07. This suggests that ABT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ABT has a beta of 1.11 and FE’s beta is 0.19. FE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ABT has a short ratio of 4.13 compared to a short interest of 2.00 for FE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FE.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) beats FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ABT is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. ABT is more undervalued relative to its price target.