A Side-by-side Analysis of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) and Aqua America, Inc. (WTR)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) shares are up more than 43.87% this year and recently increased 1.58% or $0.35 to settle at $22.47. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR), on the other hand, is up 33.72% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $45.72 and has returned 0.51% during the past week.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) and Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) are the two most active stocks in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ZTO to grow earnings at a 2.34% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WTR is expected to grow at a 6.10% annual rate. All else equal, WTR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 44.32% for Aqua America, Inc. (WTR). ZTO’s ROI is 9.90% while WTR has a ROI of 7.40%. The interpretation is that ZTO’s business generates a higher return on investment than WTR’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. On a percent-of-sales basis, ZTO’s free cash flow was 0% while WTR converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ZTO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ZTO has a current ratio of 3.60 compared to 6.20 for WTR. This means that WTR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ZTO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.80 for WTR. WTR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ZTO trades at a forward P/E of 20.52, a P/B of 3.38, and a P/S of 5.72, compared to a forward P/E of 28.92, a P/B of 2.75, and a P/S of 11.38 for WTR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ZTO is currently priced at a -8.25% to its one-year price target of 24.49. Comparatively, WTR is -3.87% relative to its price target of 47.56. This suggests that ZTO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ZTO has a short ratio of 3.70 compared to a short interest of 8.90 for WTR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ZTO.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) beats Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ZTO generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ZTO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, ZTO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ZTO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.