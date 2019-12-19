A Side-by-side Analysis of Ventas, Inc. (VTR) and Alkermes plc (ALKS)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shares are down more than -4.37% this year and recently increased 0.36% or $0.2 to settle at $56.03. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), on the other hand, is down -30.87% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $20.40 and has returned -2.53% during the past week.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect VTR to grow earnings at a -0.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ALKS is expected to grow at a 29.50% annual rate. All else equal, ALKS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Ventas, Inc. (VTR) has an EBITDA margin of 50.9%. This suggests that VTR underlying business is more profitable VTR’s ROI is 4.30% while ALKS has a ROI of -7.70%. The interpretation is that VTR’s business generates a higher return on investment than ALKS’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. VTR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.26. Comparatively, ALKS’s free cash flow per share was +0.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, VTR’s free cash flow was -2.59% while ALKS converted 1.29% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ALKS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

VTR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.11 versus a D/E of 0.26 for ALKS. VTR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

VTR trades at a forward P/E of 46.50, a P/B of 1.91, and a P/S of 5.49, compared to a forward P/E of 35.29, a P/B of 3.00, and a P/S of 3.05 for ALKS. VTR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. VTR is currently priced at a -13.13% to its one-year price target of 64.50. Comparatively, ALKS is -17.51% relative to its price target of 24.73. This suggests that ALKS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. VTR has a beta of 0.15 and ALKS’s beta is 1.78. VTR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. VTR has a short ratio of 2.65 compared to a short interest of 3.96 for ALKS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VTR.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) beats Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ALKS is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ALKS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, ALKS is more undervalued relative to its price target.