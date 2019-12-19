A Side-by-side Analysis of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) and Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) shares are up more than 31.31% this year and recently decreased -0.43% or -$0.05 to settle at $11.66. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), on the other hand, is up 11.59% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $93.11 and has returned -4.04% during the past week.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect VLY to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TSCO is expected to grow at a 11.50% annual rate. All else equal, TSCO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.14% for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO). VLY’s ROI is 21.30% while TSCO has a ROI of 27.50%. The interpretation is that TSCO’s business generates a higher return on investment than VLY’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. VLY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.04. Comparatively, TSCO’s free cash flow per share was -0.31. On a percent-of-sales basis, VLY’s free cash flow was 1.03% while TSCO converted -0.46% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VLY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

VLY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.69 versus a D/E of 0.45 for TSCO. VLY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

VLY trades at a forward P/E of 11.80, a P/B of 1.16, and a P/S of 3.69, compared to a forward P/E of 17.74, a P/B of 7.43, and a P/S of 1.38 for TSCO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. VLY is currently priced at a -7.53% to its one-year price target of 12.61. Comparatively, TSCO is -14.97% relative to its price target of 109.50. This suggests that TSCO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. VLY has a beta of 1.26 and TSCO’s beta is 1.01. TSCO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. VLY has a short ratio of 7.34 compared to a short interest of 1.59 for TSCO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TSCO.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) beats Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TSCO is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. TSCO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TSCO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.