A Side-by-side Analysis of Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) and Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) shares are up more than 19.98% this year and recently decreased -0.18% or -$0.07 to settle at $39.51. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT), on the other hand, is up 41.50% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $59.26 and has returned -2.10% during the past week.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) and Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) are the two most active stocks in the Residential Construction industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect TOL to grow earnings at a -1.88% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LPT is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, LPT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 81.06% for Liberty Property Trust (LPT). TOL’s ROI is 6.70% while LPT has a ROI of 0.80%. The interpretation is that TOL’s business generates a higher return on investment than LPT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, TOL’s free cash flow was 0% while LPT converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LPT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TOL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.76 versus a D/E of 0.79 for LPT. LPT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TOL trades at a forward P/E of 9.06, a P/B of 1.16, and a P/S of 0.76, compared to a forward P/E of 39.25, a P/B of 2.31, and a P/S of 14.23 for LPT. TOL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TOL is currently priced at a -1.52% to its one-year price target of 40.12. Comparatively, LPT is 3.96% relative to its price target of 57.00. This suggests that TOL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. TOL has a beta of 0.88 and LPT’s beta is 0.80. LPT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TOL has a short ratio of 4.13 compared to a short interest of 2.85 for LPT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LPT.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) beats Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LPT generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, TOL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, LPT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.