A Side-by-side Analysis of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) and Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) shares are up more than 37.95% this year and recently decreased -0.30% or -$0.7 to settle at $230.45. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI), on the other hand, is up 76.82% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $36.16 and has returned 5.45% during the past week.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) and Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) are the two most active stocks in the Investment Brokerage – National industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect GS to grow earnings at a 3.91% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GDI is expected to grow at a -2.98% annual rate. All else equal, GS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 18.68% for Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI). GS’s ROI is 1.70% while GDI has a ROI of 7.90%. The interpretation is that GDI’s business generates a higher return on investment than GS’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. GS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +5.41. Comparatively, GDI’s free cash flow per share was +0.50. On a percent-of-sales basis, GS’s free cash flow was 5.23% while GDI converted 3.8% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 7.15 versus a D/E of 0.89 for GDI. GS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

GS trades at a forward P/E of 9.69, a P/B of 1.06, and a P/S of 1.52, compared to a forward P/E of 24.04, a P/B of 4.12, and a P/S of 2.85 for GDI. GS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. GS is currently priced at a -3.04% to its one-year price target of 237.68. Comparatively, GDI is 4.42% relative to its price target of 34.63. This suggests that GS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. GS has a short ratio of 2.78 compared to a short interest of 6.79 for GDI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GS.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) beats Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GS is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, GS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, GS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.