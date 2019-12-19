A Side-by-side Analysis of SunPower Corporation (SPWR) and Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares are up more than 58.75% this year and recently decreased -0.25% or -$0.02 to settle at $7.89. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC), on the other hand, is up 18.90% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $61.01 and has returned 5.41% during the past week.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) and Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Specialized industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect SPWR to grow earnings at a -0.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LNC is expected to grow at a 9.80% annual rate. All else equal, LNC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 7.05% for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC). SPWR’s ROI is -66.70% while LNC has a ROI of 10.00%. The interpretation is that LNC’s business generates a higher return on investment than SPWR’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. SPWR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.44. Comparatively, LNC’s free cash flow per share was +0.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, SPWR’s free cash flow was -3.64% while LNC converted 0.34% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LNC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SPWR trades at a forward P/E of 58.01, and a P/S of 0.76, compared to a forward P/E of 6.07, a P/B of 0.61, and a P/S of 0.70 for LNC. SPWR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SPWR is currently priced at a -11.84% to its one-year price target of 8.95. Comparatively, LNC is -13.82% relative to its price target of 70.79. This suggests that LNC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. SPWR has a beta of 2.18 and LNC’s beta is 1.96. LNC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SPWR has a short ratio of 4.56 compared to a short interest of 3.71 for LNC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LNC.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) beats SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LNC higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, LNC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, LNC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LNC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.