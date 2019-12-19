A Side-by-side Analysis of Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) and SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) shares are down more than -13.89% this year and recently decreased -0.63% or -$0.92 to settle at $144.66. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC), on the other hand, is up 33.23% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $60.10 and has returned 2.58% during the past week.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) and SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect SPG to grow earnings at a 8.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SSNC is expected to grow at a 18.03% annual rate. All else equal, SSNC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 36.7% for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC). SPG’s ROI is 12.00% while SSNC has a ROI of 2.80%. The interpretation is that SPG’s business generates a higher return on investment than SSNC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. SPG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.22. Comparatively, SSNC’s free cash flow per share was +1.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, SPG’s free cash flow was 1.25% while SSNC converted 8.2% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SSNC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SPG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 10.13 versus a D/E of 1.58 for SSNC. SPG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SPG trades at a forward P/E of 20.35, a P/B of 16.90, and a P/S of 7.73, compared to a forward P/E of 14.82, a P/B of 3.16, and a P/S of 3.34 for SSNC. SPG is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SPG is currently priced at a -17.44% to its one-year price target of 175.21. Comparatively, SSNC is -9.43% relative to its price target of 66.36. This suggests that SPG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. SPG has a beta of 0.52 and SSNC’s beta is 1.31. SPG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. SPG has a short ratio of 7.81 compared to a short interest of 2.23 for SSNC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SSNC.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) beats Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SSNC is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SSNC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, SSNC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.