A Side-by-side Analysis of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) and DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT)

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shares are up more than 72.50% this year and recently increased 0.08% or $0.03 to settle at $38.71. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT), on the other hand, is up 85.20% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $7.26 and has returned -3.97% during the past week.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) and DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, DHT is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, DHT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. PDD’s ROI is -57.40% while DHT has a ROI of 0.90%. The interpretation is that DHT’s business generates a higher return on investment than PDD’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. On a percent-of-sales basis, PDD’s free cash flow was 0% while DHT converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PDD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. PDD has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 1.60 for DHT. This means that PDD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PDD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.20 versus a D/E of 1.13 for DHT. DHT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PDD trades at a forward P/E of 174.37, a P/B of 12.17, and a P/S of 13.12, compared to a forward P/E of 4.29, a P/B of 1.23, and a P/S of 2.21 for DHT. PDD is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PDD is currently priced at a -0.21% to its one-year price target of 38.79. Comparatively, DHT is -20.57% relative to its price target of 9.14. This suggests that DHT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. PDD has a short ratio of 3.23 compared to a short interest of 2.83 for DHT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DHT.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) beats Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DHT higher liquidity, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, DHT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, DHT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, DHT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.