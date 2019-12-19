A Side-by-side Analysis of LKQ Corporation (LKQ) and A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares are up more than 51.96% this year and recently increased 0.33% or $0.12 to settle at $36.06. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS), on the other hand, is up 9.63% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $46.81 and has returned 3.13% during the past week.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) and A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Parts industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect LKQ to grow earnings at a 33.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AOS is expected to grow at a 5.90% annual rate. All else equal, LKQ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.94% for A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS). LKQ’s ROI is 7.60% while AOS has a ROI of 22.90%. The interpretation is that AOS’s business generates a higher return on investment than LKQ’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. LKQ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.85. Comparatively, AOS’s free cash flow per share was +0.52. On a percent-of-sales basis, LKQ’s free cash flow was 2.19% while AOS converted 2.66% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AOS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. LKQ has a current ratio of 2.20 compared to 2.10 for AOS. This means that LKQ can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LKQ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.80 versus a D/E of 0.19 for AOS. LKQ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LKQ trades at a forward P/E of 14.03, a P/B of 2.30, and a P/S of 0.88, compared to a forward P/E of 18.65, a P/B of 4.64, and a P/S of 2.51 for AOS. LKQ is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. LKQ is currently priced at a -10.32% to its one-year price target of 40.21. Comparatively, AOS is -8.22% relative to its price target of 51.00. This suggests that LKQ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. LKQ has a beta of 1.32 and AOS’s beta is 1.48. LKQ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. LKQ has a short ratio of 1.91 compared to a short interest of 5.13 for AOS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LKQ.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) beats A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LKQ is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, LKQ is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, LKQ is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LKQ has better sentiment signals based on short interest.