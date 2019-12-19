A Side-by-side Analysis of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) shares are up more than 20.34% this year and recently increased 0.09% or $0.02 to settle at $21.73. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG), on the other hand, is down -10.75% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $8.14 and has returned 11.35% during the past week.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect KAR to grow earnings at a 4.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, JAG is expected to grow at a 28.09% annual rate. All else equal, JAG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 38.32% for Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG). KAR’s ROI is 12.50% while JAG has a ROI of 4.50%. The interpretation is that KAR’s business generates a higher return on investment than JAG’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. KAR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.61. Comparatively, JAG’s free cash flow per share was -0.37. On a percent-of-sales basis, KAR’s free cash flow was 2.08% while JAG converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KAR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. KAR has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.60 for JAG. This means that KAR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KAR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.16 versus a D/E of 0.75 for JAG. KAR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KAR trades at a forward P/E of 14.82, a P/B of 1.74, and a P/S of 0.92, compared to a forward P/E of 10.61, a P/B of 1.85, and a P/S of 3.09 for JAG. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. KAR is currently priced at a -16.13% to its one-year price target of 25.91. Comparatively, JAG is -16.17% relative to its price target of 9.71. This suggests that JAG is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. KAR has a short ratio of 7.39 compared to a short interest of 6.16 for JAG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for JAG.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) beats KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. JAG generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable and has lower financial risk. JAG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, JAG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.