A Side-by-side Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) and McKesson Corporation (MCK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) shares are up more than 58.46% this year and recently increased 0.24% or $0.04 to settle at $16.86. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), on the other hand, is up 24.01% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $136.99 and has returned -4.44% during the past week.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) and McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) are the two most active stocks in the Packaging & Containers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect GPK to grow earnings at a 16.76% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MCK is expected to grow at a 7.22% annual rate. All else equal, GPK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 0.57% for McKesson Corporation (MCK). GPK’s ROI is 8.60% while MCK has a ROI of 2.10%. The interpretation is that GPK’s business generates a higher return on investment than MCK’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. GPK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.48. Comparatively, MCK’s free cash flow per share was -0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, GPK’s free cash flow was 2.31% while MCK converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GPK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. GPK has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 1.00 for MCK. This means that GPK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GPK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.92 versus a D/E of 1.26 for MCK. GPK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GPK trades at a forward P/E of 17.06, a P/B of 3.18, and a P/S of 0.81, compared to a forward P/E of 8.84, a P/B of 3.87, and a P/S of 0.11 for MCK. GPK is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. GPK is currently priced at a -5.39% to its one-year price target of 17.82. Comparatively, MCK is -11.66% relative to its price target of 155.07. This suggests that MCK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. GPK has a beta of 1.40 and MCK’s beta is 1.14. MCK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. GPK has a short ratio of 2.42 compared to a short interest of 2.59 for MCK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GPK.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) beats McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GPK is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, GPK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.