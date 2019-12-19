A Side-by-side Analysis of Fluor Corporation (FLR) and Guardant Health, Inc. (GH)

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) shares are down more than -45.06% this year and recently increased 0.17% or $0.03 to settle at $17.69. Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH), on the other hand, is up 111.41% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $79.47 and has returned 12.28% during the past week.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) and Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) are the two most active stocks in the Heavy Construction industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect FLR to grow earnings at a 11.01% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GH is expected to grow at a 35.40% annual rate. All else equal, GH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. FLR’s ROI is 6.30% while GH has a ROI of -18.40%. The interpretation is that FLR’s business generates a higher return on investment than GH’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. FLR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.66. Comparatively, GH’s free cash flow per share was -0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, FLR’s free cash flow was -0.48% while GH converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. FLR has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 8.60 for GH. This means that GH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FLR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.08 versus a D/E of 0.00 for GH. FLR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FLR trades at a forward P/E of 11.03, a P/B of 1.59, and a P/S of 0.16, compared to a P/B of 9.09, and a P/S of 38.67 for GH. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. FLR is currently priced at a -15.4% to its one-year price target of 20.91. Comparatively, GH is -31.37% relative to its price target of 115.80. This suggests that GH is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. FLR has a short ratio of 3.32 compared to a short interest of 3.14 for GH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GH.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) beats Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GH generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. GH is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.