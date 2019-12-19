A Side-by-side Analysis of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) and GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shares are up more than 27.26% this year and recently decreased -0.14% or -$0.11 to settle at $76.04. GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY), on the other hand, is up 2.85% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $67.49 and has returned 2.03% during the past week.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) and GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect EMR to grow earnings at a 5.35% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GDDY is expected to grow at a 37.00% annual rate. All else equal, GDDY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.24% for GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY). EMR’s ROI is 17.90% while GDDY has a ROI of 5.00%. The interpretation is that EMR’s business generates a higher return on investment than GDDY’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. EMR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.14. Comparatively, GDDY’s free cash flow per share was +0.96. On a percent-of-sales basis, EMR’s free cash flow was 3.78% while GDDY converted 6.22% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GDDY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. EMR has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 0.80 for GDDY. This means that EMR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EMR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.69 versus a D/E of 3.60 for GDDY. GDDY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EMR trades at a forward P/E of 19.03, a P/B of 5.66, and a P/S of 2.55, compared to a forward P/E of 63.79, a P/B of 17.67, and a P/S of 4.03 for GDDY. EMR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. EMR is currently priced at a -1.31% to its one-year price target of 77.05. Comparatively, GDDY is -22.01% relative to its price target of 86.54. This suggests that GDDY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. EMR has a beta of 1.38 and GDDY’s beta is 0.67. GDDY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. EMR has a short ratio of 2.40 compared to a short interest of 4.93 for GDDY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EMR.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) beats GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EMR is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EMR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, EMR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.