A Side-by-side Analysis of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) and Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares are up more than 1.67% this year and recently decreased -0.23% or -$0.21 to settle at $91.83. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR), on the other hand, is up 20.49% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $7.35 and has returned 10.36% during the past week.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) and Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) are the two most active stocks in the Discount, Variety Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect DLTR to grow earnings at a 3.93% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, EXTR is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, EXTR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 1.18% for Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR). DLTR’s ROI is -12.20% while EXTR has a ROI of -5.00%. The interpretation is that EXTR’s business generates a higher return on investment than DLTR’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. DLTR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.46. Comparatively, EXTR’s free cash flow per share was -0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, DLTR’s free cash flow was -0.48% while EXTR converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EXTR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. DLTR has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.10 for EXTR. This means that DLTR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DLTR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.70 versus a D/E of 3.94 for EXTR. EXTR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DLTR trades at a forward P/E of 17.08, a P/B of 3.55, and a P/S of 0.91, compared to a forward P/E of 8.47, a P/B of 9.42, and a P/S of 0.87 for EXTR. DLTR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. DLTR is currently priced at a -11.91% to its one-year price target of 104.25. Comparatively, EXTR is -20.54% relative to its price target of 9.25. This suggests that EXTR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. DLTR has a beta of 0.45 and EXTR’s beta is 1.67. DLTR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. DLTR has a short ratio of 2.27 compared to a short interest of 4.85 for EXTR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DLTR.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) beats Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EXTR higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, EXTR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, EXTR is more undervalued relative to its price target.