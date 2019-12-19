A Side-by-side Analysis of Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP), on the other hand, is down -9.78% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $43.25 and has returned 3.99% during the past week.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) are the two most active stocks in the Credit Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect DFS to grow earnings at a 10.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HP is expected to grow at a 70.95% annual rate. All else equal, HP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.24% for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP). DFS’s ROI is 12.90% while HP has a ROI of 0.90%. The interpretation is that DFS’s business generates a higher return on investment than HP’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. DFS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.95. Comparatively, HP’s free cash flow per share was +0.62. On a percent-of-sales basis, DFS’s free cash flow was 4.76% while HP converted 2.4% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DFS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DFS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.19 versus a D/E of 0.12 for HP. DFS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

DFS trades at a forward P/E of 9.05, a P/B of 2.46, and a P/S of 2.28, compared to a forward P/E of 64.55, a P/B of 1.17, and a P/S of 1.70 for HP. DFS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. DFS is currently priced at a -6.22% to its one-year price target of 92.25. Comparatively, HP is -2.66% relative to its price target of 44.43. This suggests that DFS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. DFS has a beta of 1.62 and HP’s beta is 1.66. DFS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. DFS has a short ratio of 3.40 compared to a short interest of 3.67 for HP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DFS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) beats Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DFS is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. DFS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, DFS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.