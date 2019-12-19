A Side-by-side Analysis of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares are up more than 73.12% this year and recently decreased -10.56% or -$0.15 to settle at $1.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT), on the other hand, is down -23.20% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $30.95 and has returned 2.08% during the past week.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 67.37% for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT). CTIC’s ROI is -45.20% while ADPT has a ROI of 19.30%. The interpretation is that ADPT’s business generates a higher return on investment than CTIC’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CTIC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.10. Comparatively, ADPT’s free cash flow per share was -0.27. On a percent-of-sales basis, CTIC’s free cash flow was -0.02% while ADPT converted -0.06% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CTIC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CTIC has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 8.20 for ADPT. This means that ADPT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CTIC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.33 versus a D/E of 0.04 for ADPT. CTIC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CTIC trades at a P/B of 2.31, and a P/S of 4.22, compared to a P/B of 6.57, and a P/S of 51.67 for ADPT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CTIC is currently priced at a -68.25% to its one-year price target of 4.00. Comparatively, ADPT is -30.84% relative to its price target of 44.75. This suggests that CTIC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CTIC has a short ratio of 0.59 compared to a short interest of 5.42 for ADPT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CTIC.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) beats CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ADPT has higher cash flow per share, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.