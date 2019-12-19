A Side-by-side Analysis of Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) and Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) shares are up more than 14.57% this year and recently decreased -0.91% or -$0.47 to settle at $51.10. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI), on the other hand, is down -33.24% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $11.51 and has returned 7.87% during the past week.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) and Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs Wholesale industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CAH to grow earnings at a 3.22% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, OI is expected to grow at a 2.02% annual rate. All else equal, CAH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 5.58% for Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI). CAH’s ROI is 11.70% while OI has a ROI of 7.00%. The interpretation is that CAH’s business generates a higher return on investment than OI’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CAH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.94. Comparatively, OI’s free cash flow per share was +1.98. On a percent-of-sales basis, CAH’s free cash flow was -0.59% while OI converted 4.48% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CAH has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.20 for OI. This means that OI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CAH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 8.88 versus a D/E of 17.58 for OI. OI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CAH trades at a forward P/E of 9.68, a P/B of 16.81, and a P/S of 0.10, compared to a forward P/E of 5.18, a P/B of 5.35, and a P/S of 0.27 for OI. CAH is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CAH is currently priced at a -1.26% to its one-year price target of 51.75. Comparatively, OI is -3.11% relative to its price target of 11.88. This suggests that OI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CAH has a beta of 1.35 and OI’s beta is 1.57. CAH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CAH has a short ratio of 5.00 compared to a short interest of 4.96 for OI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OI.

Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) beats Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. OI is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, OI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, OI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, OI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.