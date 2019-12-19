A Side-by-side Analysis of Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) shares are down more than -0.11% this year and recently decreased -0.58% or -$0.22 to settle at $37.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), on the other hand, is up 42.90% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $319.79 and has returned 0.85% during the past week.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CPRI to grow earnings at a 4.02% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TMO is expected to grow at a 11.37% annual rate. All else equal, TMO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 24.99% for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO). CPRI’s ROI is 13.10% while TMO has a ROI of 7.70%. The interpretation is that CPRI’s business generates a higher return on investment than TMO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CPRI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.22. Comparatively, TMO’s free cash flow per share was +2.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, CPRI’s free cash flow was 0.64% while TMO converted 3.36% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TMO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CPRI has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.80 for TMO. This means that TMO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CPRI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.00 versus a D/E of 0.58 for TMO. CPRI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CPRI trades at a forward P/E of 7.17, a P/B of 2.39, and a P/S of 1.05, compared to a forward P/E of 23.51, a P/B of 4.37, and a P/S of 5.08 for TMO. CPRI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CPRI is currently priced at a -14.55% to its one-year price target of 44.33. Comparatively, TMO is -0.42% relative to its price target of 321.13. This suggests that CPRI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CPRI has a beta of 0.88 and TMO’s beta is 1.12. CPRI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CPRI has a short ratio of 4.89 compared to a short interest of 2.66 for TMO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TMO.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) beats Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TMO generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CPRI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, TMO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.