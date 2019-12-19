A Side-by-side Analysis of Cameco Corporation (CCJ) and CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) shares are down more than -22.82% this year and recently increased 0.34% or $0.03 to settle at $8.76. CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW), on the other hand, is down -4.43% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $17.04 and has returned 12.92% during the past week.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) and CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CCJ to grow earnings at a 9.79% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CXW is expected to grow at a 6.00% annual rate. All else equal, CCJ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 22.29% for CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW). CCJ’s ROI is 4.30% while CXW has a ROI of 7.40%. The interpretation is that CXW’s business generates a higher return on investment than CCJ’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CCJ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.49. Comparatively, CXW’s free cash flow per share was +0.30. On a percent-of-sales basis, CCJ’s free cash flow was 12.01% while CXW converted 1.95% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CCJ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CCJ has a current ratio of 5.60 compared to 0.50 for CXW. This means that CCJ can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CCJ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.21 versus a D/E of 1.35 for CXW. CXW is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CCJ trades at a forward P/E of 128.82, a P/B of 0.93, and a P/S of 2.55, compared to a P/B of 1.47, and a P/S of 1.03 for CXW. CCJ is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CCJ is currently priced at a -19.34% to its one-year price target of 10.86. Comparatively, CXW is -29% relative to its price target of 24.00. This suggests that CXW is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CCJ has a beta of 0.88 and CXW’s beta is 1.01. CCJ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CCJ has a short ratio of 7.92 compared to a short interest of 2.99 for CXW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CXW.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) beats CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CCJ is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.