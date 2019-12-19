A Side-by-side Analysis of Ball Corporation (BLL) and Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) shares are up more than 40.06% this year and recently increased 0.33% or $0.21 to settle at $64.40. Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH), on the other hand, is up 16.67% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $46.47 and has returned 5.64% during the past week.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) are the two most active stocks in the Packaging & Containers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect BLL to grow earnings at a 15.92% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ATH is expected to grow at a 12.29% annual rate. All else equal, BLL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Ball Corporation (BLL) has an EBITDA margin of 13.9%. This suggests that BLL underlying business is more profitable BLL’s ROI is 7.90% while ATH has a ROI of 13.10%. The interpretation is that ATH’s business generates a higher return on investment than BLL’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. BLL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.60. Comparatively, ATH’s free cash flow per share was +2.08. On a percent-of-sales basis, BLL’s free cash flow was 1.69% while ATH converted 5.87% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ATH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BLL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.08 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ATH. BLL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BLL trades at a forward P/E of 21.59, a P/B of 6.34, and a P/S of 1.82, compared to a forward P/E of 6.20, a P/B of 0.63, and a P/S of 0.59 for ATH. BLL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. BLL is currently priced at a -16.09% to its one-year price target of 76.75. Comparatively, ATH is -14.95% relative to its price target of 54.64. This suggests that BLL is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. BLL has a short ratio of 3.18 compared to a short interest of 2.95 for ATH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ATH.

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) beats Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ATH is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ATH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, ATH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.