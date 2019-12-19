A Side-by-side Analysis of Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) and SG Blocks, Inc. (SGBX)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares are down more than -21.92% this year and recently increased 0.53% or $0.65 to settle at $123.84. SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX), on the other hand, is down -94.82% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $0.14 and has returned -36.30% during the past week.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) and SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect BIDU to grow earnings at a -1.25% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) has an EBITDA margin of 14.62%. This suggests that BIDU underlying business is more profitable BIDU’s ROI is 7.10% while SGBX has a ROI of -68.30%. The interpretation is that BIDU’s business generates a higher return on investment than SGBX’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. On a percent-of-sales basis, BIDU’s free cash flow was 0% while SGBX converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BIDU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. BIDU has a current ratio of 2.60 compared to 0.80 for SGBX. This means that BIDU can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BIDU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.43 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SGBX. BIDU is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BIDU trades at a forward P/E of 16.91, a P/B of 1.90, and a P/S of 2.88, compared to a P/B of 0.13, and a P/S of 0.63 for SGBX. BIDU is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. BIDU is currently priced at a -14.66% to its one-year price target of 145.12. Comparatively, SGBX is -97.67% relative to its price target of 6.00. This suggests that SGBX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. BIDU has a short ratio of 1.43 compared to a short interest of 0.05 for SGBX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SGBX.

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) beats Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SGBX is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SGBX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SGBX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SGBX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.