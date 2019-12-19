A Side-by-side Analysis of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) and Teekay Corporation (TK)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares are down more than -68.06% this year and recently decreased -8.37% or -$0.03 to settle at $0.35. Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK), on the other hand, is up 61.38% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $5.39 and has returned 5.89% during the past week.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect AXAS to grow earnings at a 2.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TK is expected to grow at a 12.00% annual rate. All else equal, TK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.35% for Teekay Corporation (TK). AXAS’s ROI is 16.40% while TK has a ROI of 2.50%. The interpretation is that AXAS’s business generates a higher return on investment than TK’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AXAS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, TK’s free cash flow per share was +0.67. On a percent-of-sales basis, AXAS’s free cash flow was -0.01% while TK converted 3.95% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. AXAS has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 0.70 for TK. This means that AXAS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AXAS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.17 versus a D/E of 10.16 for TK. TK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AXAS trades at a forward P/E of 2.68, a P/B of 0.34, and a P/S of 0.42, compared to a P/B of 1.17, and a P/S of 0.29 for TK. AXAS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AXAS is currently priced at a -78.53% to its one-year price target of 1.63. Comparatively, TK is 7.8% relative to its price target of 5.00. This suggests that AXAS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. AXAS has a beta of 1.69 and TK’s beta is 1.69. TK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AXAS has a short ratio of 1.33 compared to a short interest of 5.72 for TK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AXAS.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) beats Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AXAS is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. AXAS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AXAS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.