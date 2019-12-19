A Head to Head Comparison of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) and At Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO)

The shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima have decreased by more than -20.09% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 3.98% or $0.41 and now trades at $10.70. The shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO), has slumped by -49.90% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $2.60 and have been able to report a change of 4.00% over the past one week.

The stock of YPF Sociedad Anonima and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that YPF will grow it’s earning at a -6.39% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to CCO which will have a positive growth at a 7.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of CCO implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. YPF has an EBITDA margin of 20.68%, this implies that the underlying business of YPF is more profitable. The ROI of YPF is -1.10% while that of CCO is 7.30%. These figures suggest that CCO ventures generate a higher ROI than that of YPF.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, YPF’s free cash flow per share is a positive 33.1.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for YPF is 1.10 and that of CCO is 1.00. This implies that it is easier for YPF to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than CCO.

YPF currently trades at a forward P/E of 35.79, a P/B of 0.48, and a P/S of 0.50 while CCO trades at a P/S of 0.44. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, YPF is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of YPF is currently at a -21.61% to its one-year price target of 13.65. Looking at its rival pricing, CCO is at a -23.08% relative to its price target of 3.38.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), YPF is given a 2.10 while 2.10 placed for CCO. This means that analysts are equally bullish on their outlook for the two stocks stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for YPF is 4.37 while that of CCO is just 2.62. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for CCO stock.

Conclusion

The stock of YPF Sociedad Anonima defeats that of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. when the two are compared, with YPF taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. YPF happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, YPF is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for YPF is better on when it is viewed on short interest.