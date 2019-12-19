2 Top Movers Choose Wisely: NIKE, Inc. (NKE), Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI)

The shares of NIKE, Inc. have increased by more than 35.65% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.92% or $0.92 and now trades at $100.57. The shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI), has slumped by -94.67% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $0.20 and have been able to report a change of 8.82% over the past one week.

The stock of NIKE, Inc. and Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. NKE has an EBITDA margin of 14.67%, this implies that the underlying business of NKE is more profitable. The ROI of NKE is 32.00% while that of GHSI is -192.00%. These figures suggest that NKE ventures generate a higher ROI than that of GHSI.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, NKE’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.6, while that of GHSI is also a negative -0.4.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for NKE is 2.00 and that of GHSI is 13.40. This implies that it is easier for NKE to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than GHSI. The debt ratio of NKE is 0.40 compared to 0.00 for GHSI. NKE can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than GHSI.

NKE currently trades at a forward P/E of 29.09, a P/B of 17.07, and a P/S of 3.94 while GHSI trades at a P/B of 0.89, and a P/S of 14.85. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, NKE is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of NKE is currently at a -2.92% to its one-year price target of 103.60.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for NKE is 1.18 while that of GHSI is just 0.19. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for GHSI stock.

Conclusion

The stock of NIKE, Inc. defeats that of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. when the two are compared, with NKE taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. NKE happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, NKE is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for NKE is better on when it is viewed on short interest.