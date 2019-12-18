Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) vs. Career Education Corporation (CECO): Comparing the Communication Equipment Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares are up more than 60.43% this year and recently decreased -0.91% or -$2.35 to settle at $255.45. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO), on the other hand, is up 55.17% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $17.72 and has returned 3.63% during the past week.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) and Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect ZBRA to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CECO is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, CECO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 15.94% for Career Education Corporation (CECO). ZBRA’s ROI is 17.20% while CECO has a ROI of 14.80%. The interpretation is that ZBRA’s business generates a higher return on investment than CECO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ZBRA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.86. Comparatively, CECO’s free cash flow per share was +0.42. On a percent-of-sales basis, ZBRA’s free cash flow was 4.93% while CECO converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ZBRA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ZBRA has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 2.70 for CECO. This means that CECO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ZBRA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.90 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CECO. ZBRA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ZBRA trades at a forward P/E of 18.13, a P/B of 8.16, and a P/S of 3.11, compared to a forward P/E of 12.37, a P/B of 3.09, and a P/S of 2.05 for CECO. ZBRA is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ZBRA is currently priced at a -3.81% to its one-year price target of 265.56. Comparatively, CECO is -27.17% relative to its price target of 24.33. This suggests that CECO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. ZBRA has a beta of 1.65 and CECO’s beta is 1.49. CECO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ZBRA has a short ratio of 3.15 compared to a short interest of 7.84 for CECO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ZBRA.

Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) beats Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CECO is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CECO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CECO is more undervalued relative to its price target.