Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) and BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) Go Head-to-head

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) shares are up more than 33.22% this year and recently increased 0.12% or $0.07 to settle at $60.44. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI), on the other hand, is up 124.61% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $8.67 and has returned 41.67% during the past week.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) and BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) are the two most active stocks in the Lodging industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect WH to grow earnings at a 22.70% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) has an EBITDA margin of 18.92%. This suggests that WH underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. WH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.12. Comparatively, BTAI’s free cash flow per share was -0.49.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. WH has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 5.00 for BTAI. This means that BTAI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.71 versus a D/E of 0.00 for BTAI. WH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WH trades at a forward P/E of 16.92, a P/B of 4.68, and a P/S of 2.71, compared to a P/B of 3.96, for BTAI. WH is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. WH is currently priced at a -10.46% to its one-year price target of 67.50. Comparatively, BTAI is -62.3% relative to its price target of 23.00. This suggests that BTAI is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. WH has a short ratio of 3.43 compared to a short interest of 4.51 for BTAI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WH.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) beats Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. BTAI is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BTAI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BTAI is more undervalued relative to its price target.