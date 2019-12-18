WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) and Exterran Corporation (EXTN) Go Head-to-head

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) shares are down more than -28.72% this year and recently increased 1.07% or $0.05 to settle at $4.74. Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN), on the other hand, is down -58.14% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $7.41 and has returned 16.33% during the past week.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect WETF to grow earnings at a -4.58% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.86% for Exterran Corporation (EXTN). WETF’s ROI is 5.30% while EXTN has a ROI of 3.90%. The interpretation is that WETF’s business generates a higher return on investment than EXTN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. WETF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.13. Comparatively, EXTN’s free cash flow per share was -0.30. On a percent-of-sales basis, WETF’s free cash flow was 0.01% while EXTN converted -0.74% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WETF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. WETF has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 1.50 for EXTN. This means that WETF can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WETF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.50 versus a D/E of 1.01 for EXTN. EXTN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WETF trades at a forward P/E of 20.08, a P/B of 1.97, and a P/S of 2.91, compared to a P/B of 0.51, and a P/S of 0.18 for EXTN. WETF is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. WETF is currently priced at a -15.51% to its one-year price target of 5.61. Comparatively, EXTN is -60.65% relative to its price target of 18.83. This suggests that EXTN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. WETF has a beta of 1.50 and EXTN’s beta is 0.92. EXTN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. WETF has a short ratio of 13.25 compared to a short interest of 2.89 for EXTN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EXTN.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) beats WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EXTN is more profitable. In terms of valuation, EXTN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, EXTN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, EXTN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.