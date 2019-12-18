Which One Would be supreme gem? – The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX), OpGen, Inc. (OPGN)

The shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. have increased by more than 83.09% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.09% or $0.05 and now trades at $54.58. The shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN), has slumped by -94.92% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $1.32 and have been able to report a change of 15.79% over the past one week.

The stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. and OpGen, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. BX has an EBITDA margin of 52.4%, this implies that the underlying business of BX is more profitable. The ROI of BX is 18.60% while that of OPGN is -253.50%. These figures suggest that BX ventures generate a higher ROI than that of OPGN.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, BX’s free cash flow per share is a negative -3.47, while that of OPGN is also a negative -0.49.

BX currently trades at a forward P/E of 17.85, a P/B of 5.50, and a P/S of 11.34 while OPGN trades at a P/S of 2.08. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, BX is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of BX is currently at a -1.44% to its one-year price target of 55.38. Looking at its rival pricing, OPGN is at a -91.88% relative to its price target of 16.25.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), BX is given a 2.20 while 2.00 placed for OPGN. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for BX stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for BX is 3.63 while that of OPGN is just 0.24. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for OPGN stock.

Conclusion

The stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. defeats that of OpGen, Inc. when the two are compared, with BX taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. BX happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, BX is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for BX is better on when it is viewed on short interest.