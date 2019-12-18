Which One Would be supreme gem? – JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS), Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP)

The shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. have increased by more than 125.48% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 2.29% or $0.5 and now trades at $22.30. The shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP), has slumped by -50.06% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $3.96 and have been able to report a change of -3.18% over the past one week.

The stock of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. and Resolute Forest Products Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that JKS will grow it’s earning at a 22.84% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to RFP which will have a positive growth at a 0.21% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of JKS implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. JKS has an EBITDA margin of 6.03%, this implies that the underlying business of JKS is more profitable. The ROI of JKS is 2.70% while that of RFP is 10.40%. These figures suggest that RFP ventures generate a higher ROI than that of JKS.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, JKS’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0, while that of RFP is negative -0.41.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for JKS is 0.90 and that of RFP is 2.50. This implies that it is easier for JKS to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than RFP. The debt ratio of JKS is 2.13 compared to 0.27 for RFP. JKS can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than RFP.

JKS currently trades at a forward P/E of 5.58, a P/B of 0.77, and a P/S of 0.25 while RFP trades at a forward P/E of 5.10, a P/B of 0.23, and a P/S of 0.11. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, RFP is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of JKS is currently at a 14.95% to its one-year price target of 19.40. Looking at its rival pricing, RFP is at a -9.59% relative to its price target of 4.38.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), JKS is given a 3.00 while 2.70 placed for RFP. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for JKS stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for JKS is 11.68 while that of RFP is just 3.79. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for RFP stock.

Conclusion

The stock of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. defeats that of Resolute Forest Products Inc. when the two are compared, with JKS taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. JKS happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, JKS is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for JKS is better on when it is viewed on short interest.