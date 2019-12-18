Which is more exciting pick At Current Price level? – Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS), j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM)

The shares of Altice USA, Inc. have increased by more than 59.14% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -1.02% or -$0.27 and now trades at $26.29. The shares of j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), has jumped by 33.32% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $92.50 and have been able to report a change of -2.50% over the past one week.

The stock of Altice USA, Inc. and j2 Global, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. ATUS has an EBITDA margin of 57.08%, this implies that the underlying business of ATUS is more profitable. The ROI of ATUS is 6.30% while that of JCOM is 9.70%. These figures suggest that JCOM ventures generate a higher ROI than that of ATUS.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, ATUS’s free cash flow per share is a positive 1.73, while that of JCOM is positive 7.59.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for ATUS is 0.40 and that of JCOM is 0.80. This implies that it is easier for ATUS to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than JCOM. The debt ratio of ATUS is 10.47 compared to 1.06 for JCOM. ATUS can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than JCOM.

ATUS currently trades at a forward P/E of 28.76, a P/B of 7.36, and a P/S of 1.71 while JCOM trades at a forward P/E of 12.14, a P/B of 4.07, and a P/S of 3.44. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, ATUS is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of ATUS is currently at a -22.68% to its one-year price target of 34.00. Looking at its rival pricing, JCOM is at a -16.16% relative to its price target of 110.33.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), ATUS is given a 2.10 while 1.70 placed for JCOM. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for ATUS stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for ATUS is 3.61 while that of JCOM is just 11.89. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for ATUS stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Altice USA, Inc. defeats that of j2 Global, Inc. when the two are compared, with ATUS taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. ATUS happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, ATUS is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for ATUS is better on when it is viewed on short interest.