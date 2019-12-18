Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) vs. DexCom, Inc. (DXCM): Comparing the Money Center Banks Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) shares are up more than 17.93% this year and recently increased 0.22% or $0.12 to settle at $54.34. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), on the other hand, is up 81.41% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $217.33 and has returned 0.84% during the past week.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) are the two most active stocks in the Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect WFC to grow earnings at a 7.96% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DXCM is expected to grow at a 78.00% annual rate. All else equal, DXCM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has an EBITDA margin of 63.1%. This suggests that WFC underlying business is more profitable WFC’s ROI is 10.60% while DXCM has a ROI of -11.10%. The interpretation is that WFC’s business generates a higher return on investment than DXCM’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. WFC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.58. Comparatively, DXCM’s free cash flow per share was +0.48. On a percent-of-sales basis, WFC’s free cash flow was -2.43% while DXCM converted 4.26% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DXCM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

WFC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.34 versus a D/E of 1.39 for DXCM. DXCM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

WFC trades at a forward P/E of 12.63, a P/B of 1.38, and a P/S of 3.45, compared to a forward P/E of 120.14, a P/B of 25.97, and a P/S of 14.68 for DXCM. WFC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. WFC is currently priced at a 5.88% to its one-year price target of 51.32. Comparatively, DXCM is 3% relative to its price target of 211.00. This suggests that DXCM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. WFC has a beta of 1.12 and DXCM’s beta is 0.77. DXCM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. WFC has a short ratio of 1.96 compared to a short interest of 5.17 for DXCM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WFC.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) beats Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DXCM is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, WFC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, DXCM is more undervalued relative to its price target.