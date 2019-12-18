Visa Inc. (V) vs. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO): Comparing the Credit Services Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares are up more than 40.61% this year and recently decreased -0.39% or -$0.72 to settle at $185.52. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO), on the other hand, is down -58.58% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $0.53 and has returned -16.11% during the past week.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) are the two most active stocks in the Credit Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect V to grow earnings at a 15.26% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Visa Inc. (V) has an EBITDA margin of 69.95%. This suggests that V underlying business is more profitable V’s ROI is 26.50% while APVO has a ROI of -104.00%. The interpretation is that V’s business generates a higher return on investment than APVO’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. V’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.43. Comparatively, APVO’s free cash flow per share was -0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, V’s free cash flow was 12.25% while APVO converted -0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, V is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. V has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 1.00 for APVO. This means that V can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. V’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.57 versus a D/E of 1.00 for APVO. APVO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

V trades at a forward P/E of 25.63, a P/B of 13.78, and a P/S of 17.18, compared to a P/B of 1.20, and a P/S of 0.84 for APVO. V is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. V is currently priced at a -8.69% to its one-year price target of 203.17. Comparatively, APVO is -91.41% relative to its price target of 6.17. This suggests that APVO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. V has a beta of 0.93 and APVO’s beta is 2.57. V’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. V has a short ratio of 3.75 compared to a short interest of 5.29 for APVO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for V.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. V is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, V has better sentiment signals based on short interest.