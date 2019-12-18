ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) vs. MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG): Which is the Better Investment?

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares are down more than -7.87% this year and recently increased 1.33% or $0.53 to settle at $40.28. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG), on the other hand, is up 38.34% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $14.47 and has returned 1.97% during the past week.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) and MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) are the two most active stocks in the Entertainment – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect VIAC to grow earnings at a 10.34% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MTG is expected to grow at a 3.14% annual rate. All else equal, VIAC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 77.58% for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG). VIAC’s ROI is 18.80% while MTG has a ROI of 16.40%. The interpretation is that VIAC’s business generates a higher return on investment than MTG’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. VIAC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.20. Comparatively, MTG’s free cash flow per share was +0.42. On a percent-of-sales basis, VIAC’s free cash flow was -0.52% while MTG converted 13.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MTG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

VIAC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.86 versus a D/E of 0.20 for MTG. VIAC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

VIAC trades at a forward P/E of 6.62, a P/B of 2.98, and a P/S of 1.59, compared to a forward P/E of 8.04, a P/B of 1.22, and a P/S of 4.26 for MTG. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. VIAC is currently priced at a 41.63% to its one-year price target of 28.44. Comparatively, MTG is -13.35% relative to its price target of 16.70. This suggests that MTG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. VIAC has a beta of 1.22 and MTG’s beta is 1.50. VIAC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. VIAC has a short ratio of 2.74 compared to a short interest of 1.46 for MTG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MTG.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) beats ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MTG is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. MTG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MTG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.