Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) and Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) Go Head-to-head

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) shares are up more than 47.03% this year and recently increased 0.77% or $0.11 to settle at $14.35. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE), on the other hand, is up 31.55% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $105.54 and has returned -2.45% during the past week.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) are the two most active stocks in the Security & Protection Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, GWRE is expected to grow at a 14.00% annual rate. All else equal, GWRE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 10.41% for Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE). VRRM’s ROI is 0.20% while GWRE has a ROI of 0.50%. The interpretation is that GWRE’s business generates a higher return on investment than VRRM’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. VRRM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.28. Comparatively, GWRE’s free cash flow per share was -0.39. On a percent-of-sales basis, VRRM’s free cash flow was 0.01% while GWRE converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VRRM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. VRRM has a current ratio of 3.20 compared to 7.20 for GWRE. This means that GWRE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VRRM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.65 versus a D/E of 0.20 for GWRE. VRRM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VRRM trades at a forward P/E of 33.53, a P/B of 6.93, and a P/S of 3.20, compared to a forward P/E of 71.70, a P/B of 5.48, and a P/S of 12.60 for GWRE. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. VRRM is currently priced at a -16.81% to its one-year price target of 17.25. Comparatively, GWRE is -16.14% relative to its price target of 125.86. This suggests that VRRM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. VRRM has a short ratio of 13.04 compared to a short interest of 7.55 for GWRE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GWRE.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) beats Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VRRM is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, VRRM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, VRRM is more undervalued relative to its price target.